Sandcastle Days continues to awe

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Great art can be appreciated at museums around the world, from the Louvre in Paris to the Getty in Los Angeles. But to enjoy incredible creations fashioned from nature’s granular resources, one need look no further than the annual Sandcastle Days on South Padre Island.

This year marked the 29th anniversary of the popular event, with master sand sculptors coming from England, Bulgaria, Canada, Holland and the Netherlands to enter the competition. Fortunately, the red tide subsided before the festivities, and in spite of an early morning rain shower on Saturday, record crowds descended on Clayton’s Beach Bar to view the finished works of sand art on display along the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Besides the Sand Castle Days competition, there were vendors, rides for kids, free sand sculpting workshops and an amateur division. The low humidity and gentle breezes made for optimum weather for viewing the sand art, as thousands of people strolled around, snapping pictures and enjoying the seaside locale.

