Organization raises money for breast cancer

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

No other way to say it: breast cancer stinks. The emotional toll, the physical effects and medical costs, it is a devastating prognosis for both men and women that not only affects those stricken with the disease, but their concentric rings of family and friends. While some are fortunate to have a support system and resources to help them through their struggle, there are many who battle to keep their everyday lives afloat during their ordeal.

Enter the Walk for Women organization. This amazing group of volunteers works throughout the year, raising money to assist people who are fighting cancer, and helping many who would otherwise have a difficult time making ends meet. Over a hundred individuals donate their time and effort, working together to lighten the load of cancer patients in the Laguna Madre area.

