CVB hears summer tourist event reports

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Reports from the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport, Ladies Kingfish Tournament, and Friends of RGV Reef highlighted the Sept. 28 meeting of the SPI Convention and Visitors Advisory Board.

The Board heard a report regarding the 35th Annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament (LKT) that was held in August. A representative from the tourney thanked the Board, citing the $2,000 monetary contribution provided by the CVB, as well as the use of the South Padre Island Convention Centre. She further thanked the group for including LKT in the fishing advertisements that were done prior to the event. Participation was impacted negatively by the timing of their tournament this year being the weekend before the start of school for many school districts she added. Also a marine warning of rough off shore waters kept seven to ten teams away in her estimation.

…

