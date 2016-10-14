CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: Lighthouse to undergo maintenance

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The historic Port Isabel Lighthouse will soon be closed for much needed repairs. The work will be completed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), which hopes to soon announce the contractor who will carry out the repairs.

The structure’s exterior will undergo maintenance, TPWD Region 2 Director Rick Meyers said Tuesday. “They’re going to fix any cracks or broken plaster, reseal it, repaint it,” Meyers said.

