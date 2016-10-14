City approves Boys & Girls Club funding

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Funding for the Boys & Girls Club Laguna Madre, as well as providing ambulance and fire service to Laguna Heights and Long Island Village were chief topics of discussion during a regular meeting of the Port Isabel City Commission Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The City once again approved providing funding for the Boys & Girls Club, to the tune of $7,500. The Club has previously been granted funding by the City, as well as the towns of Laguna Vista and South Padre Island.

After deliberating the matter in closed session, the City agreed to provide up to $7,500 towards payment of the Club’s audit, paid directly to the auditor, in exchange for them providing services to the City. Secondly, the Commission approved a motion to authorize the city attorney to negotiate an agreement providing administrative services with the Boys and Girls Club. Both items were unanimously approved.

