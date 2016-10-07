«

»

Oct 07 2016

Print this Post

Walk for Women to raise funds for cancer patients

Categories:

News

by Editor

October 7, 2016

PRESS Staff Report

Walk for Women, a locally created non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to helping Laguna Madre women who are fighting breast cancer, will be hosting several fundraising activities during their annual fundraising weekend.

The events will take place from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9 on South Padre Island.

Things will kick off with a night of New Orleans-style fun at Louie’s Backyard from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Join Walk for Women for a Mardi Gras Casino Night and Auction.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2016/10/07/walk-for-women-to-raise-funds-for-cancer-patients/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 