Walk for Women to raise funds for cancer patients

PRESS Staff Report

Walk for Women, a locally created non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to helping Laguna Madre women who are fighting breast cancer, will be hosting several fundraising activities during their annual fundraising weekend.

The events will take place from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9 on South Padre Island.

Things will kick off with a night of New Orleans-style fun at Louie’s Backyard from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Join Walk for Women for a Mardi Gras Casino Night and Auction.

