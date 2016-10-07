Town joins in on National Night Out

By STEPHANIE REYES

Special to the PRESS

The town of Laguna Vista held National Night Out Tuesday at Roloff Park in order to help foster the relationship between law enforcement and community members in the surrounding area.

According to the official National Night Out website, National Night Out is an event held nationwide to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer, better place to live.

Laguna Vista Chief of Police Anthony A. David said it is important to have a good relationship between the police department and the community because the people are their eyes and ears. “The community — we work for them. They police the police and we police the community,” David said.

