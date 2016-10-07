PRESS Staff Report

The 29th Annual Sandcastle Days kicks off this weekend at Clayton’s Beach Bar on South Padre Island.

The event will include appearances by 12 master sculptors who will show off their skills by creating masterpieces on the beach behind Clayton’s. The sculptors hail from as far away as Canada and Bulgaria.

This year’s festivities will include several new additions, including a graffiti wall sculpture created by Texas sand sculptor Joaquin Cortez.

Music, vendors and more will also be available on the deck at Clayton’s, as well as activities for little kids and big kids alike. Taking place during the festivities will also be a fashion show featuring garments made from found objects and recycled materials called Trashion Week.

