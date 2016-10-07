It’s a Pachanga! Thousands turn out for City’s family-friendly party

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

The sounds of music, laughter and children squealing with delight mingling with the tantalizing smells of tacos, flautas, gorditas, sopes, pozole and empanadas was the scene that unfolded in Port Isabel’s Washington Park last Saturday evening, as the city held its 6th Annual Pachanga in the Park. The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the upgrade of all the parks in Port Isabel.

By definition, a pachanga is a gathering of people to celebrate for any reason, a party or a fiesta originating from the Mexican culture in Texas, and this one met all the requirements. The free event featured a variety of vendors selling toys and trinkets, along with a delicious array of food booths selling every type of Mexican snack imaginable.

Children of all ages enjoyed the rides and games, and there were contests ranging from jalapeño eating and booth decorating, to dancing, grito, and best Mexican costume. Music was provided by Los Dominates, who roused the crowd with their renditions of both traditional and modern popular Mexican tunes.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.