Friends of Animal Rescue holds blessing of the animals



By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Pets are one of the great joys of life, offering unconditional love and endless companionship. Animal lovers consider their ‘fur babies’ part of the family, and treat them as if they are people, not critters.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4 a small gathering of dedicated pet owners congregated in front of the Friends of Animal Rescue building on Padre Boulevard on South Padre Island to partake in a blessing of the animals. Director of the facility, Sherry Pindard, initiated the festivities, saying, “The chaplain generously agreed to come on out and do a blessing over our animals. He’s going to do a general blessing over everybody, and then if you have a personal prayer that you would like for specific needs over your animal, you can come up and he will pray specifically for your animal’s needs.”

