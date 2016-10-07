Construction Ahead: Water district to replace valves, waterline

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Residents on the south side of Port Isabel are in for some disruptions to their water service as the Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) works to replace several valves and a water line along parts of Garcia Street to Adams Street and South Shore Drive.

The work, which is estimated to take approximately four months, began this week, said District Engineer Charles Ortiz Wednesday. “There’s eight valves that we’re going to remove and replace,” he said.

The District will also be replacing a waterline on Garcia Street, from Highway 100 to Adams Street, he said. The work will replace some 3,000 feet of cast iron piping with an 8-inch PVC pipe, Ortiz said.

