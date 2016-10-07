City holds ribbon cutting at Tompkins Park

By DINA ARÉVALO

South Padre Island city leaders, Texas Parks and Wildlife Staff and others were joined Monday by the family of John L. Tompkins to celebrate the unveiling of a municipal park constructed in his name.

Tompkins’ children expressed their thanks to the City their father helped build as the group gathered near a playscape shaped like a pirate ship. “My father’s ability as a developer is all evident around us,” said son Frank Tompkins. “He saw it before others saw it,” he said.

“We appreciate the things you have done to recognize that ability.”

“He was not a promoter, he was a developer,” said daughter Carolyn Tompkins. “He built what was called ‘The Pink House’ on the beach,” before there were roads on the Island, she said. “It was a major thing. We enjoyed it, so did the community.”

