Chambers hear LNG update at joint breakfast

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

While liquefied natural gas (LNG) opponents held up signs in protest outside, the Chambers of Commerce of Port Isabel and South Padre Island jointly held a breakfast meeting inside the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center on Thursday, Sept. 29. The featured speakers were representatives of the three companies that wish to build export terminals along the Brownsville Ship Channel: Rio Grande LNG, Annova LNG and Texas LNG.

Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce Chair Gayle Hood welcomed the audience saying, “This forum is not about whether we’re for or against LNG. It’s about updates and the status of their permits and things that are happening with these three companies that are here today. It’s also about answering some questions for us.”

After soliciting questions from Chamber members and the community, nine questions were selected, with each company answering three at random. Each company was allowed a 15 minute presentation, plus a couple of minutes per question.

Ben Atkins, representing Rio Grande LNG, said their proposal includes a 1,000 acre site, 750 of which to be used for the production facility, with the rest serving as a buffer area. He also spoke of the ancillary benefits of connecting the area via two natural gas pipeline to the Permian and Eagle Ford reserves.

