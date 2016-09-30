The Texas brand: State tourism director talks marketing, tourism

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Members of the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce were treated to a presentation on Texas tourism during the Chamber’s quarterly public affairs luncheon at the Isla Grand Hotel Tuesday.

The State’s tourism director, Brad Smyth, with the Economic Development and Tourism Division of the Office of the Governor was the guest of honor at the event.

Smyth’s responsibilities include marketing Texas as a travel destination both to potential tourists within the United States, as well as abroad, he explained.

The State’s tourism office, more commonly called Texas Tourism, is staffed by 13 full-time employees, and focuses on three key areas, Smyth explained. Those areas are advertising, public relations and marketing, and travel research, he said.

Overall, Texas tourism is doing well, with revenues seeing a 3.5 percent increase through the second quarter of 2016, he said. Numbers illustrating how well tourism has fared during the peak summer season are not yet available.

