Tarpons Outlast ‘Hounds, 33-27

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

There’s a saying in sports: “Never underestimate the heart of a champion.” The Port Isabel Tarpons showed championship heart last Friday night as they defeated the Bloodhounds of St. Joseph’s Academy, 33-27, at Canales Field in Brownsville.

It was the second week in a row, in their final non-district game, that the Tarpons prevailed in a battle of unbeaten teams. It was their fifth win in as many games and Port Isabel starts 5-0 for the first time since 2013.

Also for the second straight week the Tarpons broke several long touchdown runs as they again had their rushing game in high gear.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.