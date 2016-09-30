Pompano Park dock to be repaired

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Deteriorating conditions on a portion of the wooden dock at Pompano Park spurred the Port Isabel City Commission to discuss repairs to the structure during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

“We’ve had some deterioration of the dock over a period of time,” City Manager Jared Hockema explained to the commission during a public hearing at the top of the meeting. “It got to critical condition recently.”

Hockema explained the City would need to make repairs to at least half the dock structure and outlined three options for funding those repairs. “We can, of course, demolish what’s there. We can reconstruct … or we can apply and see if we’re funded by (Texas) Parks and Wildlife,” Hockema said.

If the City is able to obtain a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), then the City may be able to replace the entire dock structure. Otherwise, the City would have to use its own funds to make the repairs.

“It’s about $15,500 to demolish what’s there,” Hockema said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.