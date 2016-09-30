Parks, Community Center discussed

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee met on Sept. 21 to discuss parks, Community Center issues, and upcoming Island events.

“The turtle is on its way,” said Committee Chair Debbie Huffman regarding the turtle shaped climbing apparatus that will be placed in Turtle Park on SPI. Mary K. Hancock, Permit/Parks & Recreation program manager used the public comment and announcements portion of the agenda to show some slides detailing the progress of the park improvements. She said that all the benches and picnic tables have been painted a bright blue. “The park is really looking very nice, it is, and when we get the swings and new chains and a little paint on that, and the turtle climber, it’s (going to be) very colorful and inviting,” said Hancock.

