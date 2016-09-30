Paragraphs on Padre hosts Texas authors

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Bookstores, like compact discs, film cameras and print media, have become as scarce as a good rainstorm in deep south Texas. South Padre Island is fortunate to have Paragraphs on Padre — an independent bookstore owned by husband and wife Griff Mangan and Joni Montover — as one of its most unique and special businesses. The two work diligently to offer a varied selection of material to appeal to readers of all ages and demographics, while also promoting local authors and their works.

Recently, Paragraphs on Padre hosted co-authors Barbara Brannon and Kay Ellington of Lubbock who published a paperback earlier this year entitled Literary Texas: A Guide to the State’s Bookish Destinations. In that book, they feature bookstores and places in Texas that honor literature, writers, towns that authors come from and bookstores that support visiting authors and book discussions.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.