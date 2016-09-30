Pachanga in the Park Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Join the City of Port Isabel as it celebrates its 6th Annual Pachanga in the Park this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The family friendly affair will take place at Washington Park, located at 156 W. Madison St. and will include dozens of booths featuring all your favorite treats, such as elote, cotton candy, carnival foods, and dishes with authentic flavors from Mexico. There will be games and rides for the kids, contests for kids and adults alike, and live music by Los Dominantes. The City will also be hosting a mini health fair.

Admission is free and all are welcome! All proceeds from the Pachanga will go towards upgrades at the City’s parks. For more information, please call (956)943-7602, email jrivera@copitx.com or visit portisabel-texas.com.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.