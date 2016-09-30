Island hosts bayside cleanup

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Scores of volunteers showed up bright and early last Saturday morning at Jim’s Pier on South Padre Island to participate in the city’s launching of a bayside beach cleanup. Susan Dalton, chairperson of the city committee Keep SPI Beautiful, conducted a safety briefing before sending people out on foot, in kayaks and boats to pick up debris and litter along the bay side of the Island.

Iris Horton, a resident at Sunset Condominiums, complimented the maintenance crew at her complex but still collected two bags of trash. “Around my building, our staff does a really good job cleaning, but some of the stuff I picked up was pretty old trash,” she commented.

Committee members Julie Berman and Kat Lillie were on hand to assist Dalton, handing out garbage grabbers, trash bags and bottled water to the hard-working volunteers. Berman remarked on her reasons for joining the committee. “I have a passion for cleaning up our waterways, especially the neglected Laguna Madre,” noting that most beach cleanups tend to take place on the Gulf side of the Island.

