Finding freedom through dance

By STEPHANIE REYES

Special to the PRESS

For Sarah K. Lowe, dancing is how she expresses herself and where she finds a sense of freedom. Dancing has been a part of her life for over 30 years now, yet she still has a passion for it.

“It was very freeing. I love writing, I love reading, but a lot of times I can’t find the right words for something I’m feeling — my body is the words,” Lowe said. “It just comes out better that way.”

Lowe’s love of dancing started when she heard records of Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac and the Beatles. These were the main influences that made her want to dance without a care in the world she said.

“I was super shy and when I heard music, I just didn’t care,” Lowe said.

