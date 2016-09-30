Color Clash: City mulls Form Based Code changes

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Discussion regarding South Padre Island’s designated color palette for buildings dominated the SPI City Council meeting on Sept. 21.

After lengthy discussion, Council approved a motion to have the City’s Development Standards Review Task Force re-examine the Island’s designated color palette in the Form Based Code. SPI Development Director Dr. Sungman Kim provided a slide presentation showing the existing color palette adopted by the City in August of 2014. Balancing the rights of building owners to choose what color they want to paint their buildings, while promoting the use of colors that give the island a tropical look represented the two sides of the debate.

“We actually widened the choices,” stated Dr. Kim referring to the 2014 amendment. He cited the fact that the City was getting many requests for variances related to building colors back then as a reason why it was addressed.

