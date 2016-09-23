Texas Tropical Trail tours Port Isabel

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Amid racks of brightly colored fishing shirts and shelves of fishing tackle, over 20 people crowded into the few open spaces at Quik Stop Bait Stand and Seafood Market located along Highway 100 in Port Isabel. Moments before, the group witnessed a local shrimper dropping off a load of shrimp at the shop’s boat slip out back.

The group of folks visiting the popular bait shop traded friendly banter and large smiles as owners Calvin Byrd and his wife Sandra beamed while sharing local fishing lore and distributing party plates piled high with boiled shrimp and ceviche.

The gathering at Quik Stop was just one of several on the group’s itinerary for the day. The morning began with a trip to the Treasures of the Gulf Museum, and up next was a stop by the Port Isabel – San Benito Navigation District (PISBND) — seemingly strange stops for tourists, but this was no ordinary group of tourists.

The group was part of the Texas Tropical Trail, explained Port Isabel Marketing Director Valerie Bates. “Texas Tropical Trail is part of the Texas Heritage Trails program, which is a program under the Texas Historical Commission,” she said.

