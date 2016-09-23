«

Tarpons Roll, Tame Lions, 35-21

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons shifted their running game into high gear last Friday night in a 35-21 road victory over the La Feria Lions.

Tarpon runners dashed for 534 yards on the night and Port Isabel led all the way to improve their record to 4-0 on the season.  La Feria falls to 3-1.  It was the first game between the two former district rivals since 2013, when Port Isabel routed the Lions 62-14 on its way to an undefeated regular season.

Leading the way on the ground for P.I. was senior back Omar Silva, who rushed for a Tarpon record 441 yards (36 carries, 12.3 average) and scored three times.

