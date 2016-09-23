Silver Tarpon Band Preps for Contest Season

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Contest season is fast approaching and the Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band remains hard at work in preparation for the first contest of the season.

The Press was able to visit this week with one of the assistant directors of the band and two veteran members of the percussion section, and they passed along their thoughts on how the band is coming along.

Assistant director Ricky Guevara is in charge of the band’s high brass section and he reported that everything is coming along just fine.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.