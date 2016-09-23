Reggae with the Ridleys fundraiser final push for sea turtle facility

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

For many South Padre Island denizens, Sea Turtle, Inc. (STI) brings back fond memories or the founder of the organization, Ila Fox Loetscher, known affectionately as “The Turtle Lady.” The original creator of STI, Loetscher dedicated 35 years of her life to the conservation of sea turtles, specifically preserving the Kemp’s ridley from extinction.

Sandy Colwell, long-time Island resident, recalled her visits to Loetscher’s house. “I remember going to the turtle lady’s house. I have pictures with my mom, brother and my kids when they were little, holding the turtles. It was really special to me.”

Loetscher would be proud to see how the legacy she left behind has become such an enormously successful, thriving organization, as well as a huge draw for South Padre Island tourism.

