‘MOTION FAILS’ For second time, school board rejects LNG tax abatement

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

“Motion fails.”

With those two simple words uttered by Point Isabel School Board of Trustees President Cecilia Castillo, half of the standing-room-only crowd erupted into cheers. With those two words, it was official: the school board had, by a 5-2 vote, rejected Rio Grande LNG’s request to file a conditional Chapter 313 tax abatement agreement application with the State Comptroller’s office.

But before the Board’s vote could be tallied, tensions within the chamber were high. Proponents and opponents of the LNG project had gathered at the district’s administrative headquarters more than an hour before Tuesday’s regular meeting was scheduled to begin. Many carried signs or wore clothing with slogans in support of or against the project.

“Shred it” read some anti-LNG signs, in reference to the application proposal. “Adelante” read some of those in favor of the project. Counting down the minutes until the meeting began, people held their signs up in the air while others took photos.

Correction: In the print edition of the PRESS, information citing the number of Chapter 313 applications which have been recommended for approval by the Texas Comptroller’s Office since 2010 was incorrectly cited as coming from a report by the Texas Tribune. The report was published by the Texas Observer.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.