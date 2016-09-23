Lady Tarpons Lose to Progreso in Five

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team is still trying to win their first district match of the 2016 season. Tuesday night, at home, they dropped a hard-fought match to the Lady Red Ants of Progreso that went to five sets.

Progreso won, 3-2, by the scores of 25-16, 18-25, 10-25, 25-18, 15-13.

In the second set, Port Isabel took a 16-15 lead and closed out with five straight points to win, 25-18. The Lady Tarpons led all the way in the third and scored 10 of 11 points for a 23-8 lead. Olivia Soliz scored the last four points for P.I., including the game winner on a nice reverse, two-handed tip, and P.I. led 2-1 in sets.

