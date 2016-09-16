Task Force tackles beach access issues

By KEVIN RICH

The SPI Shoreline Task Force met on Monday, Sept. 12 to review beach access and shoreline related projects.

In its first item of business, the Task Force considered a motion to forward approval of the construction of a gazebo structure for an Eagle Scout project in the Butterfly Garden to City Council. Shoreline Management Director Dr. Patrick Barrineau provided the following background on the item: “Shoreline Task Force approved sending this beach-dune application to the GLO (General Land Office) at the Aug. 22 meeting. GLO staff returned comments to Shoreline Management staff, and made limited recommendations for the City to allow construction to begin. Now, the SLTF needs to forward the completed packet to City Council so construction may begin.” The Task Force voted to approve the action.

Consideration to submit a beach-dune application from the City to the GLO for the installation of a mobile access mat at the Seabreeze I Condominiums was next on the agenda.

