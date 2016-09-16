Red tide still here

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The waters off South Padre Island are still streaked with the color of rust, and a hint of the smell of dead fish lingers in the air. Red tide is still here, for the second week in a row; however, the algal bloom seems to be mild near to shore.

“The cell concentrations are high, but the aerosols are low here at Isla Blanca Park,” said Senior Program Coordinator Bridgette Goza of the UTRGV Coastal Studies Lab Wednesday. “The highest level that we’ve been finding has been at the Isla Blanca boat ramp,” she said.

Samples taken at other sites have shown low to medium cell concentrations of the toxic algae. “The Convention Centre flats were zero,” she said. “Yesterday (Tuesday) there were zero.”

Within the City limits, medium levels of the algae have been detected — 347 cells/mL in front of the Isla Grand Hotel and 422 cells/mL at Starlight Circle, Goza said. She added that concentration levels can fluctuate hourly.

