Port Isabel names new police chief

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel City Commission this week approved the appointment of Robert Lopez as the City’s new chief of police.

The decision came at the end of Tuesday night’s regular city meeting. The commissioners retired to executive session for approximately an hour to discuss the nomination and one other item. When they emerged, Lopez’s appointment was approved by a vote of 4-0. Commissioner Jeffery Martinez abstained from the vote.

Lopez has a long history with law enforcement, serving some 33 years as an officer and administrator. Currently, he serves as the Cameron County chief deputy constable for Precinct 2, providing courthouse security and overseeing 21 officers, he said.

