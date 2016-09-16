Navy ship bollard monuments proposed

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Monuments to US Navy aircraft carriers the Ranger, Constellation and Independence could be included in the Laguna Vista Veterans Memorial Park in the near future.

Councilmembers heard a presentation to place the bollards, or posts for mooring ships, taken from the Navy ships at the park from resident Dr. Bob Rice. The Ranger and Constellation have been decommissioned and are being dismantled at the Port of Brownsville.

The Independence (CV/CVA-62) was a conventionally powered supercarriers. She entered service in 1959, with much of her early years spent in the Mediterranean Fleet.

