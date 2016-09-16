Keep SPI Beautiful plans events

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Planning for future events and projects highlighted the latest meeting of the Keep South Padre Island Beautiful Committee.

Chair Susan Dalton asked committee members to begin planning for their application to the 2017 Governor’s Community Achievement Award (GCAA). The award is sponsored by Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) and funded by TxDOT. “The GCAA recognize the 10 Texas communities with the best grassroots environmental programs,” as stated on the KTB web site. “It’s a significant amount of money,” said Dalton referring to the $90,000 that a similar sized community (Somerville) received as the 2016 winner, beating out SPI and others. She added that the money could go a long way in funding many of the beautification projects planned for the Island.

Dalton also called on members to come to the next meeting with a list of ideas for future projects for the committee to tackle. She urged them to consider issues about which they are passionate.

“Your excitement and your passion is what is going to drive this committee forward and make it that much better for the community,” she said.

