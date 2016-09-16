Hike and bike trail endorsed in LV

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

With an eye toward future healthy lifestyles and increased tourism, Laguna Vista officials adopted a resolution endorsing a plan to develop a hike and bike trail from the town, to the Bahia Grande, through the Laguna Madre area, to Los Fresnos and Brownsville.

The regional plan is being developed with assistance from the University of Texas School of Public Health and is proposed s a collaboration of nine municipalities in Cameron County to create organized strategies and opportunities for the development of this region.

For Laguna Vista, the plan becomes part of its overall comprehensive plan and resource of guidance.

Overall, the Active Plan proposes a multi-use trail to connect the Bahia Grande to the Palo Alto National Historic Battlefield Trail and provide safe passageways for bicyclists, walkers and runners and expands outdoor educational opportunities for health and improves access to nearby recreation.

