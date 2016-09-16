Cities mark 15th anniversary of Causeway collapse

By DINA ARÉVALO

Thursday, Sept. 15, marked the 15th anniversary of the collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway after it was struck in the middle of the night by a barge in 2001.

Each year since, the cities of South Padre Island and Port Isabel have taken turns marking the tragic event where eight people died, including Port Isabel Fire Chief Robert Harris. This year, the City of Port Isabel was set to host the anniversary memorial at the foot of the Causeway on the mainland.

“A lot of us were here – I was here – when the Causeway collapse happened. We remember, of course, the 11 people who were involved, eight of whom died, three were injured. We remember the disruption that happened in this area, the people who lost their jobs, the challenges that it posed to this community,” said City Manager Jared Hockema earlier this week.

