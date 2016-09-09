UTRGV announces partnership with Rio Grande LNG, locals react

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) last week announced it had formed a partnership with Rio Grande LNG, one of three companies seeking to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal along the Brownsville Ship Channel. Reactions from local residents, particularly those who have opposed the terminals, were mixed.

In a statement released Aug. 31, the university said it had, “entered into a strategic partnership to foster STEM-based (science, technology engineering and math) education programs, facilitate research and job training opportunities for UTRGV students, and promote collaboration between academia and industry.”

But just what exactly that means in concrete terms remains unclear.

Reached for comment by phone, Patrick Gonzales, the university’s associate vice president of marketing and communications, couldn’t offer specifics about how the partnership will take shape. Asked if the partnership would result in specialized curriculum programs, scholarship opportunities, or priority consideration of UTGV students for jobs, he responded that discussions are still ongoing. “That has not been decided yet. They’re still having sessions,” he said.

