Taxes, Parking on Council Agenda

The SPI City Council took action on budget, taxes, parking, and City Council election related issues in a special meeting held on August 31.

Council approved the second and final reading of Ordinance 16-17, establishing a no parking zone on the south side of White Sands Street east of Padre Boulevard. Council Member Dennis Stahl asked if the City could begin enforcing the ordinance in time for the Labor Day weekend by putting up temporary signs. “We’ll take care of it,” stated Interim City Manager Darla Jones. “In addition to that (temporary signs), we’ve got increased enforcement out there.” Patrick Barrineau, shoreline management director, added the Shoreline Task Force had approved its support of the no parking ordinance on White Sands Street in its last meeting and was working on a grant to make improvements there.

Members of council also voted to commit $5,000 to Phase I of the Lower RGV Active Transportation Plan Economic Impact Study of proposed active transportation and tourism trails network and anchor sites in Brownsville and Cameron County.

