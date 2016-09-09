Tarpons Defeat Tomball Christian, 34-7

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel defeated Tomball Christian Homeschool, 34-7, at Tarpon Stadium last Friday night in the second game of the season for both schools, and the home opener for the Tarpons.

Port Isabel scored the first four times it had the ball in the first half and led 28-0 at the break. The Tarpons ran for over 300 yards for the second straight week and passed for nearly 150 yards on the night.

The Tarpon rushers were led by senior back Carlos Orduna who had 179 yards (20 carries, 9.0 yards per carry, average) and scored a touchdown.

The “Seawall Defense” was in top form as the Warriors could only muster 59 yards of total offense and five first downs for the game.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.