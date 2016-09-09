UPDATED: Tails on the Beach postponed due to red tide

Special to the PRESS

Update 9/12/2016:

Due to red tide moving into the area, Friends of Animal Rescue will be postponing their 2nd annual Tails on the Beach event. The organization decided to postpone the event out of concern for the effects the red tide might have on our two and four legged friends. Initially scheduled for this coming weekend, the event will now be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2016. The location (Clayton’s Beach Bar & Grill) and the schedule of events (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) will remain the same, despite the postponement.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

9 a.m. Registration for Walk & Events

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Shelter/Rescue Area-Dog Adoptions

10 a.m. Memorial Beach Walk

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Vendors Open

Kid’s Corner

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Heartworm testing/Micro-Chip Clinic

11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Adoptable Animal Parade

12 p.m. Border Patrol Exhibit

1:30 p.m. Essay/Drawing Contest Awards Ceremony

For more information, check out the Tails on the Beach event page on facebook @spifriendsofanimalrescue,

follow us on twitter @SPI_Friends, or visit the website: www.spifriendsofanimalrescue.com

This time last year, 1,800 dogs played in the sand at the first ever South Padre Island celebration of man’s best friend: Tails on the Beach. Families walked the beach with their furry friends in memory of Catherine Carter – one of the founding members of Friends of Animal Rescue & Recovery Center – and several dogs found their furever homes after the adoptable animal parade.

Friends on Animal Rescue will be hosting their 2nd Annual Tails on the Beach event on Saturday, September 17th at Clayton’s Beach Bar & Grill (9am – 3pm).

Friends of Animal Rescue, joined by several Rio Grande Valley shelter and rescue groups, will bring their furry friends to the event – all ready for adoption. Participating shelter and rescue groups include: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center, Harlingen Humane Society, Isabel Y. Garcia Animal Shelter, Pet Pawsee, Palm Valley Animal Center, and Laguna Madre Humane Society.

There will be vendors and live music, as well as food and beverage specials throughout the event. Christ’s Harbor Church (Laguna Vista) will be hosting activities and face painting for kids at the Kid’s Corner. The memorial beach walk will take place at 10am, followed by the adoptable animal parade, special exhibits, $10 heartworm testing and a $10 micro-chip clinic. There will also be an awards ceremony for the winners of our “Why I Love My Dog” drawing/essay contest for kids grades K-6.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

9am Registration for Walk & Events

9am – 3pm Shelter/Rescue Area-Dog Adoptions

10am Memorial Beach Walk

10am – 3pm Vendors Open

Kid’s Corner

11am – 2pm Heartworm testing/Micro-Chip Clinic

11am & 2pm Adoptable Animal Parade

12pm Border Patrol Exhibit

1:30pm Essay/Drawing Contest Awards Ceremony

Visitors are invited to bring their four-legged friends, but all dogs must be current on their vaccinations, exhibit no aggression, and be on a leash at all times.

Check out the Tails on the Beach event page on facebook @spifriendsofanimalrescue, follow us on twitter @SPI_Friends, or visit the website: www.spifriendsofanimalrescue.com

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.