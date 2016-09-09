Lady Tarpons Drop District Opener to Raymondville

By LARRY GAGE

dropped their district opening match at home Tuesday evening to the Raymondville Lady Bearkats, three sets to one.

Raymondville won by the scores, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-12.

The Lady Tarpons scored three straight points to take a 22-21 lead in the first set before the Lady Kats scored the last four points to take the set. Port Isabel led most of the way to win the second set, then scored 11 straight points to tie the third at 19. The Lady Tarpons led 23-22 before Raymondville closed out the set with three straight points.

“When we make that kind of comeback, we’ve got to be able to hold onto that,” Breedlove said. “We didn’t do a good job of that last night.”

