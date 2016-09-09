First Year Lady Tarpons Coming Along

By LARRY GAGE

It’s a fact of life in high school sports, including volleyball: every year experienced players are lost to graduation, and every year new players come up through the system.

One of the most important parts of the process, then, is to bring the new players up to speed and help them to take their game to the next level, while making them feel like full-fledged members of the team.

The Press visited with three of these varsity “rookies” before Tuesday night’s match at Tarpon Gym. Victoria Macias, Jennifer Martinez, and Wendy Marin all talked about how far they’ve come since the first day of practice last month, and what they need to do to help improve team performance.

“Yes, I’ve made progress,” Macias, a junior, told the Press Tuesday. “We all get along and we hang a lot together, to make everyone feel like a team. We’re focused and we practice very hard.”

