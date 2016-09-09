Fall beach clean-up slated here

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The 30th annual Adopt-a-Beach Fall Beach Cleanup is slated on Saturday, Sept. 24 on South Padre Island.

“This time every year, thousands of Texans from all across the state head to the beach to voluntarily pick up trash left behind by careless beachgoers,” Adopt-A-Beach organizers say.

Online volunteer registration is now open at texasadoptabeach.org, or volunteers may also register at most check-in sites the day of the event between 8:30 – 9 a.m.

Check-in sites include for Cameron County, Andy Bowie Park Access Road No. 2, and at Boca Chica Beach at the end of Highway 4 at the beach. Volunteers cleaning South Padre Island City Beach should meet at Access No. 3 on Gulf Boulevard between Palm Street and Corral Street.

