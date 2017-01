December 23, 2016

By LARRY GAGE Special to the PRESS The Port Isabel Tarpons couldn’t seem to find the basket early on as they dropped a 46-36 decision to Brownsville Frontier Academy in a non-district game Friday night at Tarpon Gym. The Chargers of Frontier Academy weren’t exactly burning the nets off the rim themselves as, a little more than five minutes into the contest, they held only a 7-2 lead. Continue reading

By LARRY GAGE Special to the PRESS The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons lost their second district game in a row Tuesday night, 61-33, at La Feria. The Lady Tarpons stayed close in the first quarter and fought back after La Feria took a 7-0 lead. Continue reading