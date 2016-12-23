View full post

Pelicans massacred in cold weather

By DINA ARÉVALO Port Isabel-South Padre Press editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com Motorists driving along Highway 48 during the last cold snap may have noticed a gruesome scene: the sight of dozens of brown pelican carcasses littering the road near …

Year of the Ocelot

Kitten births bring new hope to endangered cat By DINA ARÉVALO Port Isabel-South Padre Press editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com When the number of animals within an endangered species population can be counted off in just a few seconds it …

Lucio previews legislative goals

By DINA ARÉVALO Port Isabel-South Padre Press editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com State Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr. (D-Brownsville) outlined several of his goals for the upcoming 85th session of the Texas legislature during a luncheon held on South Padre Island …

Weather dampens boat parade

By MARINA WISE Special to the PRESS The annual Port Isabel-South Padre Island Christmas Lighted Boat Parade took place last Saturday evening. Starting at Southpoint Marina in Port Isabel, seven participating dazzling boats set sail …

Planning days

Council schedules venue tax, Spring Break workshops By KEVIN RICH Special to the PRESS On Dec. 19, South Padre Island Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Stahl called to order a special meeting of the City Council to set …

Dec 23 2016

Pelicans massacred in cold weather

News

December 23, 2016

pelicanswebs

By DINA ARÉVALO Port Isabel-South Padre Press editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com Motorists driving along Highway 48 during the last cold snap may have noticed a gruesome scene: the sight of dozens of brown pelican carcasses littering the road near the Bahia Grande. The weather system's strong winds, combined with the unique topography of the highway and its retaining walls …

Dec 23 2016

Year of the Ocelot

News

December 23, 2016

ocelotweb

Kitten births bring new hope to endangered cat By DINA ARÉVALO Port Isabel-South Padre Press editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com When the number of animals within an endangered species population can be counted off in just a few seconds it becomes abundantly clear that every single one of those animals is substantially important. Such is the case with the United …

Dec 23 2016

Lucio previews legislative goals

News

December 23, 2016

Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr.

By DINA ARÉVALO Port Isabel-South Padre Press editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com State Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr. (D-Brownsville) outlined several of his goals for the upcoming 85th session of the Texas legislature during a luncheon held on South Padre Island last Friday. Lucio was the guest of honor during the quarterly public affairs luncheon which was hosted by the South …

Dec 23 2016

Weather dampens boat parade

News

December 23, 2016

img_9866web

By MARINA WISE Special to the PRESS The annual Port Isabel-South Padre Island Christmas Lighted Boat Parade took place last Saturday evening. Starting at Southpoint Marina in Port Isabel, seven participating dazzling boats set sail towards Jim's Pier for judging. Spectators were able to enjoy the bright lights and glitzy decorations float across the water …

Dec 23 2016

Planning days

News

December 23, 2016

South Padre Island

Council schedules venue tax, Spring Break workshops By KEVIN RICH Special to the PRESS On Dec. 19, South Padre Island Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Stahl called to order a special meeting of the City Council to set dates for future public workshops related to the new venue tax and Spring Break policy as well as to appoint …

Dec 23 2016

Working out the kinks

News

December 23, 2016

2016-10-06tompkinsparkribboncuttingweb

City addresses problems at newly opened park By KEVIN RICH Special to the PRESS The South Padre Island Parks Recreation and Beautification Committee met on Dec. 14 to discuss issues related to City parks as well as recently held Island events. "We had a really great turn out," Committee Chair Debbie Huffman said regarding the Breakfast …

Dec 23 2016

Making Spirits Bright

News

December 23, 2016

Christmas

Santa Claus stops by Port Isabel By DINA ARÉVALO Port Isabel-South Padre Press editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com A line hundreds of people long snaked around the ballroom at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center Monday as residents of the Laguna Madre anxiously awaited a special meeting with Santa Claus. "We have about 340 registered children," said Port Isabel …

Dec 23 2016

Chargers Zap Tarpons, 46-36

News, Sports

December 23, 2016

basketball

By LARRY GAGE Special to the PRESS The Port Isabel Tarpons couldn't seem to find the basket early on as they dropped a 46-36 decision to Brownsville Frontier Academy in a non-district game Friday night at Tarpon Gym. The Chargers of Frontier Academy weren't exactly burning the nets off the rim themselves as, a little …

Dec 23 2016

Lady Tarpons Fall at La Feria

News, Sports

December 23, 2016

basketball

By LARRY GAGE Special to the PRESS The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons lost their second district game in a row Tuesday night, 61-33, at La Feria. The Lady Tarpons stayed close in the first quarter and fought back after La Feria took a 7-0 lead. "The girls stayed under control," head coach Blake Ramsey …

Dec 23 2016

Writer's Block: Christmas Tamales

Editor's Column, News, Opinion & Advice, South Padre Parade

December 23, 2016

WritersBlockLogo1

By DINA ARÉVALO Port Isabel-South Padre Press editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com If there's one tradition celebrated by almost every Latino family in South Texas, it is the tradition of Christmas tamales. Tamaladas offer an opportunity for several generations of a family, usually women, to gather together in the spirit of cooperation for a day (or two) of hard work …

